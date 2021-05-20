OnePlus Nord 2 with MediaTek chip tipped again

Qualcomm may have much of the attention in the media when it comes to smartphone processors but it might be slowly losing ground when it comes to actual market share. Figures from the last few quarters revealed MediaTek’s growing reach as more and more smartphone makers adopt its growing number of 5G processors. Some, like Xiaomi, were previously Snapdragon-only houses and soon OnePlus might follow that pattern with the Nord 2 and a Dimensity 1200 instead of a Qualcomm chip.

This might not actually be news to some who follow intently any and all OnePlus news, including unofficial ones. Last March saw the first word about OnePlus shifting from Qualcomm silicon to MediaTek for its young mid-range Nord line. That tip is now being corroborated somewhat by Digital Chat Station, a well-known tipster from China who often posts on Weibo.

According to the account’s latest word, a OnePlus phone will be bearing the MediaTek MT6893. This is otherwise known as the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and is currently the chipmaker’s highest-end 5G-capable chip. Although some might argue whether it can compete with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, it’s also a clear upgrade from the latter’s Snapdragon 765G.

As far as numbers go, the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 boasts of four Cortex-A78 and four Cortex-A55 cores and supports MediaTek’s much-touted Dual 5G SIM support. It is capable of supporting screens with up to 168Hz refresh rates, at FHD+ resolutions of course, as well as cameras with up to 200MP sensors.

Granted, the tipster didn’t exactly name the OnePlus Nord 2 but it’s inconceivable it would be anything else. If it does adopt MediaTek’s chips in this model, the chances are higher that it would do the same for the rest of the Nord line, including the OnePlus Nord CE 5G.