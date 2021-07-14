OnePlus Nord 2 display leak confirms a camera downgrade

A recent teaser coming from OnePlus itself revealed that the OnePlus Nord 2’s screen would be pretty much on par with its predecessor. That is, of course, a simplification since they do differ ever so slightly in dimensions. They do also have one very obvious difference, at least based on the latest unofficial images of the phone’s front. While it will still sport a punch-hole cutout in a corner, the OnePlus Nord 2 will take a step down in terms of cameras.

The first OnePlus Nord boasted a total of six cameras, four on its back and two in front. Even to this day, dual front-facing cameras are still rare on smartphones. While this setup provided more features or at least more angles, it often didn’t justify the cost of having two sensors or the sacrifice of screen real estate.

It’s not surprising, then, that OnePlus decided to cut out unnecessary expenses, at least if this leak is accurate. According to renders being circulated by 91mobiles and Ishan Agarwal, the OnePlus Nord 2 will have a single front camera which naturally means a smaller cutout and more room for pixels. It is a downgrade that few will probably shed tears over, especially if the phone retains a 32MP front-facing camera.

The renders show a display panel that has very thin bezels on all sides except the bottom. Then again, that was the same for the OnePlus Nord, and, all things considering, this does cement the OnePlus Nord 2’s literal image as a minor step forward for the Nord series. The bigger change will be on the opposite side, where only three cameras are expected to be there.

Take a deep breath and chill, worrywarts. OnePlus Nord 2 comes pre-installed with OxygenOS 11 backed up by 2 major Android updates and 3 years of security updates. Get Notified – https://t.co/hh6l42Dggc pic.twitter.com/lmkcOGcA0c — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 13, 2021

On a more official note, OnePlus is already committing to two major Android upgrades and three years of security updates for the OnePlus Nord 2. That said, it also says it will be launching with OxygenOS 11 and Android 11, which means the phone will only be upgraded up to Android 13 next year since it will be missing the windows for Android 12’s launch.