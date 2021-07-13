OnePlus Nord 2 display confirmed to be like last year’s

OnePlus’ new Nord series seems to be all over the place in more ways than one. The first OnePlus Nord was highly popular, but the models that launched in the US were a few steps down the ladder. While the OnePlus Nord N phones did offer budget-friendly handsets, the company’s software commitment has left many disappointed. The OnePlus Nord 2 might embody that mix of the good and the bad, the future and the past, especially with OnePlus’ confirmation of the display that the phone will have.

The OnePlus Nord wasn’t exactly without some controversy. Many OnePlus fans perhaps preferred that the company pushed its prices lower instead, a mid-range phone under the OnePlus brand isn’t exactly a bad concept either. The OnePlus Nord’s first generation apparently did well enough that OnePlus just had to follow it up.

In typical OnePlus fashion, the company has been teasing the OnePlus Nord 2 in bits and pieces, and its latest tidbit could split fans as well. According to OnePlus India’s Twitter account, the OnePlus Nord 2 will have a 6.43-inch “Fluid” AMOLED screen. That “Fluid” branding refers to the display’s 90Hz refresh rate, which goes well with HDR10+ support.

Nord 2 comes with a 6.43 inch 90 Hz Fluid AMOLED display that swipes so smooth you’ll think your fingers are dancing ballet. And it’s HDR 10+ certified. Get Notified – https://t.co/hh6l42Dggc pic.twitter.com/oRK56yOWqQ — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 12, 2021

If that sounds familiar, you might have memorized the OnePlus Nord’s specs by heart. It is almost the exact same screen spec by spec, though probably with a minuscule 0.01-inch difference. By itself, it doesn’t exactly mean much, but it reinforces the image of the OnePlus Nord 2 as a rehash of the OG model, save for one critical detail.

The OnePlus Nord 2’s biggest new feature will be its MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI processor, supposedly a special version of the chip with some AI chops. There will also be upgraded cameras, of course, like a 50MP Sony IMX766, but the rest of the specs don’t sound too different from the OG OnePlus Nord. We’ll know the full scoop soon enough when the company unveils the phone on July 22, unless it teases everything about it beforehand.