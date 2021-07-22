OnePlus Nord 2 battery and 65W charging officially confirmed

OnePlus has a marketing strategy that, just like its earliest phones, broke all the conventions of traditional smartphone businesses. While most companies try hard to keep things under wraps, OnePlus embraced the tech industry’s “leaks culture” and does its own not-so-subtle teasing days ahead of a new product launch. With just hours before the OnePlus Nord 2 5G’s debut, the company is dropping the last few pieces of the picture while still leaving a few tidbits unconfirmed.

OnePlus’s earlier teasers focused mostly on the mid-range phone’s screen. Given previous leaks, those details didn’t really come as a surprise. In a nutshell, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G’s screen will be exactly like its predecessor except for one critical aspect.

That means that the next OnePlus Nord phone will have a 6.43-inch OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It will also have just one punch-hole camera, though the official teasers are still a bit hazy on that. This will be the only notable difference between the OnePlus Nord and the Nord 2, the former having two front-facing cameras.

OnePlus is now revealing details related to the OnePlus Nord 2’s power, specifically the 4,500 mAh battery it will be packing inside. The more salient part, however, is the 65W Warp Charge that promises a full day’s power for just 15 minutes of charging. Although it pales in comparison to 100W charging on some rare phones, it still puts the mid-tier OnePlus Nord 2 on the same level as most premium flagships.

We gave Nord 2 a 4500 mAh battery and Warp Charge 65. The result? Warp-speed charging giving you a full day’s power in just 15 minutes. pic.twitter.com/SpfsWcv4p7 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 20, 2021

OnePlus also confirmed the phone’s MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI, as well as its software commitment. The OnePlus Nord 2 debuts on July 22, along with a new OnePlus Buds Pro that might be more interesting to those who already own a OnePlus phone.