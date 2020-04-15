OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z is still coming soon

OnePlus isn’t one to immediately jump onto trends but it doesn’t shy away from making changes when it believes that the time is right. After years of carrying the torch for the headphone jack, it finally gave in but only after it had launched its own wireless headphones. That happened back in 2017 when it launched its first Bullets Wireless earphones and, three years and two generations later, it is coming back with the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z. No, there is no three.

You might have expected OnePlus to launch its own Truly Wireless Stereo or TWS earbuds to follow in the footsteps of the Apple AirPods. After all, almost everyone has. As always, the upstart startup has always bucked the trend when that trend meant compromising user experience, and the one experience it didn’t want to compromise on was the battery and charging time.

Compared to TWS earbuds, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z’s advertised 20-hour battery life is almost mind-blowing. Even more impressive but not entirely surprising, the earphones use the company’s Warp Charge technology to give it 10 hours of battery life in just 10 minutes of charging.

The Bullets Wireless Z takes a few cues from its predecessors, like the magnetic earbuds that snap together to prevent the headphones from dangling or falling off when not in use. Unlike its predecessors, however, it does have some formal dust and water resistance rating but at IP55, you shouldn’t plan on taking it out under harsh weather conditions.

Despite the new features, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z is surprisingly affordable at $49.95. It’s still marked as coming soon though but, based on OnePlus’ own Tweets, when it arrives, it will be available in black, blue, mint, and oat color options.