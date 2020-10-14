OnePlus Buds Z Special Edition are the show-stealer

Today we’re taking a peek at the latest set of wireless earbuds from OnePlus. These earbuds are called the OnePlus Buds Z, and they work with IP55 water and sweat resistance. They’re ready to roll with 10MM drivers and the ability to boost your bass and make your vocals clear as day. They work with automatic pause, a Gaming Mode, and work with Google Assistant right out the gate. But wait, what’s this? There’s a special edition version of this set of earbuds by Steven Harrington!

The OnePlus Buds Z come with 20 hours of battery, and work with a wireless charging case. The OnePlus Buds Z work with Dirac Audio Tuner tech with Dolby Atmos sound enhancements, and they come with their own carrying/charging case with a color that matches the earbuds.

There’ll be some special Steven Harrington edition OnePlus Buds Z, too. They’re intense, with bright cyan and blue colors and all the features of the standard set of buds. One bud is different from the other – and they’re both insanely bright! These buds also come in white, if you do so prefer.

But really, the colors and the design of these special edition earbuds really drive home the point that OnePlus is willing to take a chance with something wild and wacky. They’ve included the conservative design iterations, sure – but they’re willing to give some time to design that’s not often seen in top-tier hardware like this. You’ll find a very similar attitude going on with the OnePlus 8T, and their awesome limited-edition multi-layer case seen in our OnePlus 8T Review.

You’ll find the OnePlus Buds Z available for a starting price of approximately $50 USD. You’ll find the OnePlus Buds Z available through OnePlus dot com on November 2, 2020 in White. They’ll also be available from Amazon at a (TBD) later date for the same price. The Special Edition Steven Harrington OnePlus Buds Z will be available (with a release date TBD) for $60 USD.