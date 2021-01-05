OnePlus Band fitness tracker teased and leaked

It is now official. OnePlus will be launching a wearable device this year but it won’t be the smartwatch that has been expected since 2016. Confirming a recent rumor, the company is aiming for a gentler and more calculated introduction, one that squarely aims for the fitness market instead. The name is still to be officially announced but the OnePlus Band, as it is being called now, is officially teased to be coming soon.

OnePlus isn’t saying much about it, of course, but, fortunately, we do have quite a few leaks to fill in the blanks. Ishan Agarwal, for example, pretty much lays out all of the wearable’s basic specs and it is really as basic as it can get.

This year, we are here to help you achieve all your fitness goals and make your life easier.#SmartEverywear Head to the link to get notified: https://t.co/LUCWvulREa pic.twitter.com/ynLzgyFxku — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 4, 2021

According to the tipster, the OnePlus Band will sport the staples of a decent fitness tracker, like sleep tracking, 13 exercise modes, and IP68 dust and water resistance rating. All-day heart rate monitoring is pretty common these days but SpO2 blood oxygen saturation monitoring is admittedly still a special feature.

Exclusive: OnePlus Band Launching on January 11 in India -24/7 Heart Rate + SpO2 Blood Saturation Monitoring

-Sleep Tracking

-1.1" Touch AMOLED Display

-14 Days Battery

-IP68

-13 Exercise Modes -Around INR ₹2,499 What do you think? 😃 #OnePlus #OnePlusBand #SmartEverywear pic.twitter.com/tCLLwCrrTV — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 4, 2021

As for the design, OnePlus’ teaser does hint at the 1.1-inch AMOLED touchscreen’s rather flat surface and another leak also bears it all. It’s definitely not an alien design and one that resembles Xiaomi’s own fitness bands closely. Hopefully, it will also be trivial to swap out bands to suit one’s tastes and moods.

Here are some more images of the OnePlus Band 😉#OnePlus #OnePlusBand pic.twitter.com/8mTL7h2eZI — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) January 4, 2021

OnePlus hasn’t disclosed yet the date for the OnePlus Band but it has launched a pre-launch site and registration for its announcement. It is also holding a quiz contest where you get the chance to win one and the winners will be announced in a few days, suggesting the OnePlus Band might not be that far off.