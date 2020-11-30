OnePlus 9E tipped as a mysterious flagship newcomer

We’ve heard a few whispers about the incoming OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro thus far, but they might not be the only flagship devices on the way from OnePlus. As it turns out, OnePlus might be planning a third phone for the OnePlus 9 series. This third phone is reportedly called the OnePlus 9E, but we don’t know where it will slot into the OnePlus 9 product lineup just yet.

In fact, at the moment we don’t know much of anything about this phone, aside from its reported existence. The OnePlus 9E was outed by leaker Max Jambor over on Voice, but aside from giving us a name, Jambor’s report reveals nothing else about the OnePlus 9E.

So, it looks like we’ll be waiting for subsequent leaks to add more to the picture, because right now, there’s a lot of mystery surrounding the device. If we had to guess, we’d assume that the OnePlus 9E would be the least expensive flagship in this trio, but that’s only a guess with no actual knowledge of OnePlus’s plans to actually back it up.

In any case, Jambor does note that OnePlus is attempting to emulate Samsung by offering phones at every price point, starting with the Nord N series as its entry level offering. Then we’ve got the standard Nord series as a mid-range option, and finally the OnePlus series as a collection of flagship phones, with the Pro phones offering the most powerful hardware of all the devices OnePlus offers in exchange for the highest price tag.

Hopefully it won’t be long before we have a better idea of where the OnePlus 9E fits in among all these phones. We’ll keep an eye out for more information, and we’ll let you know when new details are reported.