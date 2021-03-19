OnePlus 9 Pro 50W wireless charging, mid-range OnePlus 9R confirmed

Most companies try to keep a tight lid on new products before they launch but most of the time also fail at that. Rather than fight it, OnePlus seems to have instead embraced a new philosophy where it does most of the work for netizens instead and leaves breadcrumbs for them to nibble on while waiting. Indeed, OnePlus itself has done a lot of the teasing around the OnePlus 9 and even the OnePlus Watch and it doesn’t seem to be done yet, even with less than a week before showtime.

Putting speculation to rest even before it had the chance to build up, OnePlus revealed that the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will indeed use new charging technologies. Both will bear an upgraded Warp Charge 65T wired charging that has slight performance improvements over the OnePlus 8T’s Warp Charge 65 (no “T”). Thanks to reduced heat generation and a new custom battery cell, OnePlus says that the phones can charge from 1% to 100% in just 29 minutes.

Perhaps more interesting, however, is the Warp Charge 50 Wireless available only on the OnePlus 9 Pro. This steps up the game from the previous 30W solution with new components like a dual-cell battery, thicker coils, and batter thermal management to enable 1% to 100% wireless charging in just 43 minutes. Of course, you’ll need the new OnePlus wireless charger for this to happen.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau also confirmed that there will be a third OnePlus 9 model indeed and it will be called the OnePlus 9R. Unlike the OnePlus Nord series, it is designed to offer most of the premium features of its siblings at a more affordable price tag. What corners were cut in the process, however, remains to be seen.

The OnePlus 9R could be limited to India, however, but the rest of the company’s upcoming products will be globally available. That includes the OnePlus Watch, finally given a formal name, and all of them will debut to the world on March 23.