OnePlus 9 leak ups the wireless charging ante

For the longest time ever, OnePlus tried to steer away from wireless charging even while everyone else was already embracing it. Last year, it finally made the jump and gave the OnePlus 8 some wireless charging chops, even going as far as supporting relatively fast wireless charging speeds. This year, however, it might even be stepping up to compete with its peers, though, just like last year, it’s two OnePlus 9 phones won’t be created equal on that front.

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro were the first to support any form of wireless charging and OnePlus almost went all out right off the bat. The two phones embraced a faster wireless charging system, one that could charge over 30W of power. That’s still slower than fast wired charging, of course, but even the standard wireless charging spec only goes up to 15 watts.

According to @MaxJmb, the OnePlus 9 Pro will go even higher and might support up to 45W of power. This puts it in between the likes of OPPO and Huawei but also manages to go way beyond what either Samsung and Apple support. The OnePlus 9 Pro will also have reverse wireless charging capabilities, just like last year’s model.

More interestingly, the non-Pro OnePlus 9 will reportedly also support wireless charging but it isn’t known yet what speeds it will support. It also isn’t known whether it will support reverse wireless charging but, considering the OnePlus 8 had neither, it’s still a welcome upgrade nonetheless.

This new detail could help make the OnePlus 9 slightly more interesting than the incremental upgrade that leaks seem to describe. The OnePlus 9 is also believed to come in three models and the jury is still out if the so-called “OnePlus 9 Lite” will have this wireless charging feature at all.