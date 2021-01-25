OnePlus 9 leak shows two phones, flat and curved

The OnePlus 9 was leaked in two iterations this week, one with a flat display, the other with a curved-edge display. The devices will likely launch at the same time, both with nearly identical software and a very similar set of places of availability. The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Plus will likely launch with 6.55 and 6.78-inch displays respectively.

The OnePlus 9 is rumored to roll with a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz image refresh rate. This device will also likely have 120Hz touch refresh with a punch-hole camera in the upper left-hand corner of the display. Both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Plus will likely share this camera punch, both with a 3.8mm diameter.

The OnePlus 9 Plus is rumored to roll with a 6.78-inch display with QHD+ resolution. This device also very likely has 120Hz image refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling refresh rate. While the display glass on the OnePlus 9 is very likely flat, the OnePlus 9 Plus is rumored to roll with a curved-edge display glass.

Both devices almost certainly have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor inside. This is generally the case – that the latest OnePlus device has the most advanced Qualcomm processor on the block. The OnePlus 9 and 9 Plus both seem to be ready to launch with pricing very similar to that of the OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8T Pro.

It’s likely the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will be revealed and released in April of 2021. It’s possible the launch event will take place a bit earlier – in late March, 2021 – with the release taking place within weeks of the reveal.

Take a peek at the imagery above from OnLeaks on VOICE from back in November. The imagery seems to match what’s been leaked since then in terms of size, shape, and specifications. It’s possible we’ll see three devices, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Plus, and OnePlus 9 Pro – but they’ll all look exceedingly similar, in any case.