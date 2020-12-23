OnePlus 9 leak shows Apple-like, Samsung-like trio

The year 2020 will be a watershed moment for OnePlus according to the latest leak on the company’s next family of devices. A report this week suggests that the OnePlus 9 will launch with a OnePlus 9 Lite and OnePlus 9 Pro, creating a triad of devices at three significant price points.

A report from Android Central suggests that the OnePlus 9 will launch with a OnePlus 9 Pro and a OnePlus 9 Lite. This wouldn’t be too much of a stretch, given the company’s recent willingness to spread their efforts across several devices in several regions of the world, with “OnePlus Nord”, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, and so forth.

Now, with the release of the OnePlus 9, OnePlus will apparently make three devices that look relatively similar, but appear with two different processor options. The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will likely work with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, while the OnePlus 9 Lite will likely have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Prices will likely mirror those of the OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8 Pro, while the OnePlus 9 Lite would appear for a price that competes with the other major low-cost models from competitors like Google (with the Pixel 5).

It’ll be interesting to see what OnePlus delivers with color options. When OnePlus released the OnePlus 8 (see our review) back in 2020, they delivered the fanciest color casing with the lesser device (called “Interstellar Glow”). Above you’ll see the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Plus, the lesser of these coming with the more wacky color scheme. In that case, it was about a “premium” look and feel in the bigger device, rather than a wackier color setup.

The OnePlus 9 family of devices will likely be revealed in April of the year 2021. At that time, we’ll likely see the OnePlus 9 Lite, OnePlus 9, and OnePlus 9 Pro. No word yet on whether or not the company will drop in a “Plus” device just for fun!