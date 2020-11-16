OnePlus 9 CAD render show off three cameras and a punch-hole display

OnePlus fans wondering what the next smartphone from the manufacturer will look like can get an idea with a new CAD rendering that has turned up online. The official launch of the smartphone is rumored to happen in March 2021. Renderings show a smartphone with a triple camera set up on the back.

Rather than a large square camera array like we see in many smartphones, the rendering shows a stacked camera array with a pair of larger lenses stacked on top of a smaller sensor. There is also what appears to be an LED flash between, and to the right the two larger lenses. The smartphone appears to be mostly screen in the front with a punch-hole display offering space for the camera to peek through.

Other tidbits rumored about the OnePlus 9 include that it will offer a larger display than the OnePlus 8T that came before and featured a 6.55-inch display. The screen in the new 9 is reportedly flat. OnePlus used a screen in the OnePlus 8 that was curved on the sides. A previous rumor suggested the device would have a 144-hertz refresh rate display, but the new source claims it will be a 120-hertz panel.

Another tidbit in the new leak claims that there will only be two models rather than the three previously rumored. The models would include the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. Rumors suggest that the OnePlus 9 series will be powered by a Snapdragon 875 SoC expected to launch in December. The device is expected to support 65W charging and use Android 11-based OxygenOS.

The trio of camera sensors on the back are tipped to feature 64 megapixel, 16 megapixel, and eight-megapixel resolutions. The front camera is tipped for 32-megapixel resolution, and the battery will hold 5000 mAh of juice. The Snapdragon CPU is expected to be paired with eight gigabytes of RAM and 128 gigabytes of internal storage.