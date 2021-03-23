OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro release date, prices, and accessories

Today the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro were revealed in a variety of colors and sizes. Both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro represent the first in a line of devices made with camera finesse by Hassleblad. You’ll find reviews of both the OnePlus 9 Pro (today) and OnePlus 9 here on SlashGear by the end of the week – and all the details in this article below.

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro

The OnePlus 9 Pro will be available in Morning Mist and Pine Green with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage for a starting price of $1069 USD. This device – as with most of the devices and accessories revealed today – will be up for pre-order on March 26, 2021. The OnePlus 9 Pro has a release date of April 2, 2021.

The OnePlus 9 Pro will also be available in Morning Mist with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage for a price of $969 USD. This device will also be available for pre-order on March 26, 2021, with a sale date of April 2, 2021.

The OnePlus 9 (non-pro) will be available in Astral Black, Arctic Sky, and Winter Mist. The 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage version will cost you around $729 USD. The 12GB RAM, 256GB internal storage size version (only in Astral Black) will be available for around $829 USD. All versions of the OnePlus 9 will be up for pre-order on March 26, 2021, with an open-sale date of April 2, 2021.

Warp 50 Wireless Charger

The OnePlus Warp 50 Wireless charger allows the OnePlus 9 Pro to charge with up to 50W max, and it has a smart fan cooling system like its predecessor. The charging speed with which this charger charges with the OnePlus 9 Pro is nearly as fast as the wired Warp Charge 65T (the charger included with the phone). This wireless charger has a price of approximately $70 USD.

NOTE: The Warp 50 Wireless Charger does not charge the OnePlus 9 (non-pro) any faster than any other Qi-standard wireless charger. That’s a max of 15W.

Warp Charge 65T is now even faster. And with Warp Charge 50 Wireless, you can even reach warp speeds without a wire ⚡️ Not to brag (but we are), it's faster than pretty much all wired charging solutions. pic.twitter.com/I2S6W64rD7 — OnePlus 9 (@oneplus) March 23, 2021

Cases and protection

OnePlus has a set of protective accessories available for the OnePlus devices released today. There’s a OnePlus 9 Karbon Bumper Case for the OnePlus 9 (non-pro) for approximately $40, and a Sandstone Bumper Case for $25. OnePlus 9 also gets an official OnePlus 9 3D Tempered Glass Screen Protector for $30 USD.

OnePlus 9 Pro gets three case options. The OnePlus 9 Pro Sandstone Bumper Case will be available in Rock Gray for $25 USD. There’ll be a black OnePlus 9 Pro Karbon Bumper Case available for $40, and a “OnePlus 9 Pro Unique Bumper Case” available with a design called “OnePlus Droid” for around $40 USD.

OnePlus 9 Watch

The only item revealed today with a pre-release and release date different from the rest is the OnePlus Watch. This new wearable smart device has a release date of April 14, 2021, and it does not appear that there will be any pre-orders as such.

The OnePlus Watch was revealed in one color, Midnight Black, with a price of approximately $160 USD. This “Classic Edition” of the OnePlus Watch was revealed with 1GB RAM and 4GB internal storage space, of which around 2GB are available for media storage right out the gate. There’ll also be at least one other version of this device in the future with a different metal casing and price structure, as outlined in our “OnePlus Watch revealed” feature (as linked in the timeline below).