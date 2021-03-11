OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro leaked renders flaunt Hasselblad name

OnePlus no longer made it a secret that its next smartphones will be largely defined by its partnership with famed camera maker Hasselblad. This seems to be in line with recent trends where other smartphone makers, like OPPO and Vivo, partner with big names in the photography and optics industry. While the OnePlus 9 series won’t be coming until about two weeks, the phones have already been leaked almost to death by now and these latest official-looking renders further cement what the two will look like when they finally arrive.

To say that the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro don’t look all that different, at least from the front, wouldn’t be an inaccurate observation. The OnePlus 9 Pro seems to still sport a curved edge design while the non-Pro model goes totally flat, both with a punch-hole cutout in the corner.

OnePlus 9 Pro



The two also share a similar design on their backs, with somewhat big camera bumps reminiscent of last year’s OnePlus 8T. Both make it clear that Hasselblad was involved in making these cameras, at least to some extent. The difference not only lies in the number of cameras, four on the OnePlus 9 Pro and only three on the OnePlus 9, but also in the presence of what could be a Laser AF system on the Pro model.

WinFuture observes that while there are antenna lines on the top and bottom edges of the OnePlus 9 Pro, there aren’t any visible ones on the OnePlus 9. This may suggest that the latter will be sporting a plastic back, similar to the strategy Samsung employed for the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+.

OnePlus 9



Other than those, however, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are expected to still have much in common. That includes the Snapdragon 888 that will power the devices. With almost everything now leaked, all that’s left is the most important detail of all, the price tag.