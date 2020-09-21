OnePlus 8T teased by RDJ as coming soon, launch date leaked

The smartphone market is in a bit of a frenzy this year, both in good and bad ways. New kinds of devices, from foldables to swiveling screens, have popped up while the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown schedules and business plans into disarray. Even OnePlus seems to have gone over its strategy and decided to release a new line of mid-range phones while still sticking to its premium guns. The latter will be represented by the upcoming OnePlus 8T which the company has confirmed is coming really soon.

Of course, who better to tease this upcoming launch than former HTC promoter Robert Downey, Jr., a.k.a. Tony Stark a.k.a. Iron Man. The extremely short 10-second clip simply tries to sell the idea that you need a phone that moves faster than life does. Of course, it suggests that the OnePlus 8T, which is also said to be coming soon, is exactly that phone.

Of course, no date was given but MySmartPrice and Ishan Agarwal were too happy to fill in the blanks. It’s still unofficial but the October 14 date seems plausible especially considering how OnePlus and its partners are already ramping up the marketing.

No longer keeping the name a secret, OnePlus put up a landing page for the OnePlus 8T along with an invitation to register for notifications and a chance to get a OnePlus 8T voucher. Amazon India is similarly holding a pre-launch promotion, this time via a quiz.

With less than a month left, there hasn’t been much about the OnePlus 8T that has been leaked so far but that might be because there isn’t much more to leak anyway. The phone is expected to sport high-end specs, including a Snapdragon 865 (not Plus) and a 120 Hz display, something that’s still rare for smartphones to date. One big question mark is whether there will still be a OnePlus 8T Pro given those details and the answer seems to lean more on the negative.