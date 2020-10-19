OnePlus 8T teardown reveals charging and cooling features

OnePlus just announced what may be its last smartphone of the year and, depending on who you ask, it could be OnePlus’ best yet or just a rehash of the OnePlus 8 Pro with some new things add inside. Those new things, however, are pretty much one of the selling points of the OnePlus 8T Pro, particularly its fast charging capabilities. What else has changed inside will only be possible to know through a teardown and, fortunately, JerryRigEverything is only too happy to bare it all.

The OnePlus 8T teardown is refreshingly normal in a year of fancy smartphone gimmicks. The back glass comes off easily with some heat and coaxing and screws have just the right number to keep things down while not driving repair staff crazy. It’s also reassuring to see how much water-proofing OnePlus keeps putting in despite opting out of that expensive IP certification.

The phone’s dual batteries actually come as one battery pack with a noticeable seam in the middle. These are easily removed, with OnePlus actually providing two pull tabs, one on each side of the unified battery. Suffice it to say, it won’t be too risky to replace batteries on this one.

Also interesting is the overabundance of cooling solutions, particularly thermal paste, that OnePlus applied inside the 8T. While it doesn’t resort to any gimmicks, it is also erring on the side of caution, especially with a battery that could run hot quickly from the super-fast charging.

All in all, the OnePlus 8T has turned out to be a durable and reliable smartphone, distancing itself from the likes of unconventional foldables and plain weird swivables. Unfortunately, that may also be its biggest flaw and unless you’re actually due a new smartphone, it might be difficult to consider the OnePlus 8T an upgrade, solid as it may be.