OnePlus 8T 120Hz screen confirmed, pricing leaked

Being the contrarian that it is, OnePlus has always resorted to less traditional and less rigid marketing methods to promote its products or events. That includes pretty much confirming some of the features and details of a new smartphone ahead of its release. It’s still sticking to that strategy, confirming one of the OnePlus 8T’s special features. But if an unofficial detail is also correct, that could actually cause a bit of resentment for some OnePlus 8 Pro owners.

There have been consistent rumors that the OnePlus 8T will be getting one of the OnePlus 8 Pro’s features and the company has just confirmed that. The upcoming second OnePlus flagship of the year will be donning a 120Hz display for the first time on a non-Pro model. It will be 6.55 inches and while OnePlus didn’t mention the resolution, we’d be surprised if it wasn’t the same QHD+ as well.

Here's our big number. Now the other screens just look basic 😎 #OnePlus8T — OnePlus (@oneplus) September 22, 2020

Speaking with TechRadar, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau explains the decision behind bumping up the screen refresh rate on the base model, which all boils down to the screen being the most significant part of the user experience. To that end, OnePlus also used a 2.5D flexible panel, another first, though he doesn’t really confirm whether it will be flat or curved at the edges anyway.

There will undoubtedly be some excitement over this new phone and some retailers might have been too excited in fact. Amazon Germany may have just accidentally published pricing details for the OnePlus 8T, which will reportedly go for 699 EUR for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage with a 599 EUR variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. If that is indeed the case, that would mean it will be considerably cheaper than the OnePlus 8 Pro while potentially having most of the same specs.

This could irk some buyers of OnePlus’ earlier Pro flagship but this shouldn’t be new after the company pulled something similar with the first-ever “T” series phone. The pricing, however, could also leave room for a OnePlus 8T Pro, though it would be curious what more OnePlus could add to the OnePlus 8T for that.