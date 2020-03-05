OnePlus 8 specs leaked from Lite to Pro

It’s still a month before OnePlus makes its big announcement that could be its biggest one in quite a while. It is expected to have three, not just two, smartphones to reveal but the exact differences between them have mostly been in name and partly in size. Thanks to some new leaks, however, we may now have a more complete picture of what the phones will bring and at least one of them might be slightly disappointing.

We’ve been hearing bits and pieces about the OnePlus 8 trio but 91mobiles and Ishan Agarwal now assemble them into something easier to imagine, at least as far as specs go. The OnePlus 8 and its Pro sibling share a few bits in common, including a Snapdragon 865 with 5G enabled, dual 5G for the Pro even. Both also have 120 Hz screens as the company hinted at earlier this year. Triple cameras deck their backs, putting 48MP, 16MP, and 2MP sensors there.

The OnePlus 8 Pro does more than just increase the screen size from the 6.5 inches of the base model to 6.65 inches. It also adds a 3D time-of-flight (ToF) sensor on the rear and, perhaps more important, the long-awaited wireless charging support for the larger 4,500 mAh battery. Sadly no word on IP rating.

The OnePlus 8 Lite unsurprisingly cuts a few corners to earn its “lite” moniker. That starts with a MediaTek Dimensity 1000 which at least comes with 5G but only on the sub-6GHz band. The smaller 6.4-inch screen also misses out on 120Hz refresh rates but does rise up to 90HZ.

The Agarwal also puts the OnePlus 8 Lite’s price at around 400 GBP, roughly $515. Depending on the other specs, that may seem a bit steep for what could be a mid-range phone. It also suggests that the OnePlus 8 will also start at a higher than usual price point.