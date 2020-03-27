OnePlus 8 Pro renders reveal a more traditional and classic design

Smartphones today are not only becoming more powerful, they’re also becoming slightly a bit eccentric in their appearance. Never mind the notches and punch-holes on the screen, their backs are becoming visually busier, courtesy of a growing number of cameras and sensors there. Not one to always jump on the latest fads, it seems that OnePlus is putting a bit of sanity to its design, with the OnePlus 8 Pro sporting something that is both familiar and also a bit less flashy.

Square bumps, rectangular bumps, and even circular bumps, the smartphone market today is teeming with a new variety of designs to accommodate an increasing number of cameras being crammed in such a small space. OnePlus itself even briefly experimented with one of those with the OnePlus 7’s round camera setup. This year, however, it’s going back to a classic.

Based on renders from iGeeksBlog and @OnLeaks, the OnePlus 8 Pro will have a striking resemblance to the OnePlus 7T Pro from late 2019. It has more cameras though, which results in a slightly odd arrangement. There are two 48 megapixel cameras, wide and ultra-wide respectively, flanking what is possibly either the 8 or 5 megapixel sensor. The fourth camera, however, sits outside the bump on top of LED flash and AF sensors.

Another key difference is that this time, OnePlus might be doing away with the popup camera present in its 2019 Pro models. It will have a punch-hole cutout in the corner instead, housing a 16 megapixel camera. This change is necessary if, as the rumors also claim, the OnePlus 8 Pro will have IP68 dust and waterproof rating.

Inside, the OnePlus 8 Pro will be more similar to its rivals, running on a Snapdragon 865 with 5G, paired with 8GB to 12GB of RAM. It might also be the first of its kind to support wireless charging. The exact date of OnePlus’ announcement is still unknown but leaks would have us believe and hope that it will take place in less than a month.