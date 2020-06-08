OnePlus 8 Pro knocked the Galaxy S20+ out of DxOMark’s top ten

OnePlus has always been known for its affordable high-end smartphones, even though that changed slightly in the past year or so. It hasn’t, however, been known for its cameras but that, too, has been changing, fortunately for the better. This year’s OnePlus 8 Pro seems like a modest and incremental upgrade to its predecessor when it came to the camera hardware but that was more than enough for it to climb up the ladder and even push the more expensive Galaxy S20+ down from its tenth spot.

They say that the devil is in the details and that seems to be the OnePlus 8 Pro’s story indeed. If camera specs are to be considered, there might not be anything exciting about this year’s flagship killer. A larger main sensor here, a wider ultra-wide lens there, and perhaps even the odd infrared “color filter” sensor definitely helped in leveling up its game.

DxOMark lauded the solid performance of the OnePlus 8 Pro in terms of exposure and color accuracy. While it faltered a bit in-depth estimation and night shots, the overall performance of the phone when taking stills is decent enough to worry the likes of Huawei and Samsung when it comes to price value. It’s definitely far from the best but DxOMark can’t pinpoint any severe flaw that would ruin the images it produces.

Even more impressive is that DxOMark rates its video performance as the fifth-highest, something that exceptionally hard to pull off. In addition to the same exposure and color performance, the gyro-based EIS produces stable handheld videos, and autofocus was noted to keep subjects sharp even while moving.

The OnePlus 8 Pro has a lot of competition in this area, especially from some like Xiaomi and OPPO whose flagships often sell for less. For some markets, however, the latter two aren’t even an option anyway. It does, however, inspire confidence that OnePlus may finally be catching up to the big boys in a competition that has become the focus of the smartphone market for a few years now.