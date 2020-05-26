OnePlus 8 full Fortnite and Dolby features activated

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are about to get a new stack of abilities for both Fortnite and Dolby sound. The Fortnite part is an update thanks to a partnership between OnePlus and the folks at Epic Games. The Dolby bit is an unofficial unlock of full Dolby Atmos equalizer settings on OnePlus 8, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7 series phones.

Starting this week, the OnePlus 8 Series will be the “first line of smartphones able to run Fortnite on the Unreal Engine at 90 FPS.” This is the highest image refresh frame rate the game can currently run at on a smartphone – which is neat!

As part of the partnership, OnePlus users* with OnePlus 6 or newer may now download the Epic Games app through the OnePlus Game Space. OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T, and 7T Pro will soon be able to play the game at a maximum image refresh rate of 60 frames per second.

*Apparently only in India, for now.

The full 90fps Fortnite update for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will appear soon. The OnePlus 8 family of devices will need the latest version of Fortnite for this FPS update to roll in full.

If you’re interested in unlocking the full equalizer abilities of your OnePlus smartphone in the OnePlus 7, 7T, or 8 series, take a peek at the XDA Developers post on the subject. You won’t need to root your smartphone, only execute a simple ADB command.

NOTE: If you’ve never used ADB before – or if you’ve never even heard of ADB before – you might just be better off not going through with this process at all. This update requires that you connect your device to your computer with a USB cable and make the update with code. It could be simple, but it might also be more effort than it’s worth.

Once you’ve used an ADB command to remove a OnePlus Sound Tuner, you’ll be able to download and rock the Razer Phone’s implementation of Dolby Atmos tuning. This is an official Dolby Atmos Equalizer – even though OnePlus itself didn’t intend for it to appear on the phone.