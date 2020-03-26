OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro specs leaked entirely

Even with all the uncertainty and chaos that the COVID-19 virus has caused all over the world, it’s still business as usual for some phone makers, especially those that have yet to announce their 2020 contenders. OnePlus may be stepping up its schedule a month early if rumors are correct but, unsurprisingly, almost everything about the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro has become common knowledge by now. One last-minute arrival pretty much sums up what fans could expect from this year’s more expensive flagship killer.

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will, of course, have the latest and greatest hardware that money can buy. And, of course, it will come at an additional price. Based on Ishan Agarwal’s latest info dump, both will have the same base specs, like the Snapdragon 865 with 5G, 8 or 12 GB of RAM, and 128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.0 storage. They even have the same 16MP front camera but the similarities end there.

The OnePlus 8 Pro will have the beefed-up specs, including a 6.78-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED screen. The cameras on the back are made up of two, yes two, 48 MP sensors, an 8MP camera, and another 5MP camera. But more than just the hardware, the Pro version will also boast of 30W wireless charging and IP68 rating, both firsts for OnePlus.

That’s not to say the OnePlus 8 will be a total downer. The 6.55-inch screen will at least have a 90Hz refresh rate and the triple cameras will at least include 48MP and 16MP cameras with what might be a 2MP depth sensor. The 4,300 mAh battery is large and supports 30W Warp Charge wired charging even if it doesn’t get wireless charging support.

Exclusive: They're coming! Here is the full specification list of the #OnePlus8 & 8 Pro. Seems like #OnePlus8Pro is gonna be a beast with 6.78" 120hz QHD+ Display and 48+48+8+5MP Camera Setup. Will have 30W Wireless Charging & IP68 Rating too. I'm so excited! #OnePlus8Series pic.twitter.com/j1AAo19q4J — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 25, 2020

If these leaked specs are on the mark, the OnePlus 8 Pro could be the biggest leap the company has ever made ever since it ditched the headphone jack. Usually launched in May, rumors also claim that OnePlus is eying an earlier debut sometime next month.