One-off Barrett-Jackson Hummer EV 1 will costs big money

For decades one of the things kids looked forward to for the holidays was looking at the Christmas catalog showing all of the cool toys and other items that Santa might put under the tree. However, while most people are content with the JCPenney catalog, Neiman Marcus goes even bigger. Neiman Marcus has published its holiday 2021 gift guide, and one of the most expensive items in the guide is a special Barrett-Jackson Hummer EV Edition 1 SUV.

The Hummer EV 1 is an impressive electric vehicle capable of operating off-road and has massive amounts of horsepower and torque, making it quite quick despite its large size. The customized Neiman Marcus version of the vehicle was fitted with the custom interior created by Barrett-Jackson chairman and CEO Craig Jackson. It features a two-tone interior with handcrafted leather seats and red anodized metal accents all around.

The EV is also fitted with Barrett-Jackson and Neiman Marcus logos all around. Other features include a bespoke steering wheel, and it’s fitted with the Extreme Off-Road Package. In addition to the vehicle, the “gift experience” also includes an electric vehicle charging station for the home, VIP passes for two to the Barrett-Jackson Opening Night Gala, and VIP access for two to Craig Jackson’s personal skybox at the Scottsdale auction.

The buyer will also receive the Hummer EV 1 on the stage at the Barrett-Jackson auction. After the auction is over, the vehicle can be delivered anywhere within the continental US by Reliable Carriers. The buyer also receives priority parking at their local Neiman Marcus store. Neiman Marcus is offering only one of the special packages, and once it’s gone, it’s gone. However, considering the extreme cost of $285,000, who knows if it will sell or not.