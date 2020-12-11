One of Final Fantasy’s most popular characters is coming to Super Smash Bros Ultimate

As promised, the next fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was just confirmed at The Game Awards, and it looks like our pal Cloud is going to be reviving an old rivalry. Sephiroth has been confirmed as the next character in Ultimate‘s second Fighters Pass. His reveal happened in a three-minute trailer featuring Cloud and other Smash Bros Ultimate characters that led The Game Awards this evening.

Those who are looking forward to Sephiroth’s release thankfully don’t much longer to wait until he’s here, because that trailer confirms that Sephiroth will be joining the roster of fighters later this month. We don’t have a precise release date for Sephiroth just yet, so hopefully that comes around the bend before long.

As with all Smash Bros reveal trailers, this one didn’t go into detail about Sephiroth’s moveset. Typically, movesets are revealed in deep dives hosted by Smash Bros Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai. Sakurai has even kept up with his deep dives while the COVID-19 pandemic has been keeping everyone at home, so hopefully we can expect the same to be true for a Sephiroth deep dive.

Sephiroth will be the third fighter in Ultimate‘s Fighters Pass Vol. 2. Originally, the plan was to only offer a single Fighters Pass featuring five DLC characters, but as Sakurai and his team at Sora Ltd. finished that up, it was revealed that there will be a second pass featuring six new fighters. The first two – Min-Min from ARMS and Steve from Minecraft – have already been added to Ultimate.

So, there you have it: Cloud’s archenemy will soon be joining the roster of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. We’ll let you know when more is revealed about Sephiroth and what he can do, so stay tuned for that.