One GX 7-inch gaming laptop to have RGB lighting, detachable controllers

PC gamers would probably love to take their games and play anywhere if not for the hardware they need to power even the simplest 3D PC titles. There have been attempts to cram powers in portable sizes, like the Razer Edge from 2013 and, just this year, Alienware’s Concept UFO Nintendo Switch lookalike. Mainstream gaming PC makers might not be so invested in that vision, which is why Chinese brands like One Netbook are taking up the cause and its 7-inch One GX might be the most elaborate of this upcoming breed of small gaming laptops.

To call them a breed might be a bit of a stretch at this point considering only GPD and One Netbook are competing for that space, neither of whom have shipped anything yet. GPD’s WIN Max, however, is closer to completion with a crowdfunding campaign scheduled to start next week.

One Netbook’s One GX, however, might be turning heads for rather debatable reasons. It will be the first small-form laptop, for gaming or otherwise, that would be sporting RGB lighting both at the back and under the keyboard. It’s a non-essential feature that PC gamers are known to love but, on a device this size with a small battery, it may also seem wasteful.

The One GX’s killer feature, however, could be its detachable controllers ala the Nintendo Switch Joy-cons. It doesn’t say how the controllers will work or how stable it will be to use the tiny laptop like a handheld but, then again, the company isn’t saying much at all.

One Netbook remains silent about the specs of the One GX beyond 5G connectivity and the latest Intel Ice or Tiger Lake processors. It all sounds good on paper but, given the size and features, it might end up being an overly expensive computer that won’t have enough battery to last a decent gaming session and with a thermal buildup that could throttle the CPU even before you start playing.