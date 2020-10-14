Oculus Quest 2 VR system is now available for purchase

Just last month, Facebook made a big splash in the VR and AR scenes with new products and a new direction for Oculus. Discontinuing its original standalone VR headset, the social media giant launched the Oculus Quest 2, boasted to be lighter both in size and price but also more powerful and more capable. Now that headset and its accompanying parts are available for anyone to buy and use. All they need is a Facebook account to get started.

On its own, the Oculus Quest 2 is undeniably a big step forward in this kind of VR hardware that removes the need to pair with an external device like a PC or even a smartphone. Some of that may have been lost on the controversy surrounding Facebook’s not-so-subtle attempts to put everything under its more direct control. Of course, that’s hardly surprising and Oculus users will have to just live with that fact if they want to keep using the platform anyway.

In exchange, though, they are getting what some are hailing as one of the best ways dip your toes into VR these days. Along with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon XR processor, the higher resolution display of the Quest 2 also wades into 90 Hz territory, if you’re willing to live with experimental features.

In addition to the original Quest VR experiences that are already available, Oculus also has a “Newly Enhanced for Quest 2” pack made especially for the new gear. And if that weren’t enough, the optional Oculus Link Cable even lets you access PC VR apps and games, presuming you have a computer powerful enough to run those.

Despite all the new features, the Oculus Quest 2 is actually cheaper than its predecessor, retailing for only $299 for the base 64GB model, $399 for 256GB of space. The package, which also includes the necessary wands, is available directly from Oculus as well as retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.