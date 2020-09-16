Oculus Quest 2 released for $100 less than original

The Oculus Quest 2 was revealed today with a redesigned body, next-generation Touch controllers, and a new higher-resolution display. This version of the Oculus Quest was released for approximately $300 – or $100 less than the launch price of the original Oculus Quest. Pre-orders for this headset are open as of today, and shipping begins on October 13, 2020.

Oculus Quest works with a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Platform with 6GB RAM. The display in this device has 1832 x 1920 pixels (per eye), or 50% more pixels than the original Quest. This display rolls with 90Hz (90 fps image refresh rate) for a selection of apps. At launch, these apps include Oculus TV, Browser, Store, Explore, and Home Environment.

To activate 90Hz on day one, users will need to opt-in with Experimental Features. After launch, 90Hz functionality will be available to 3rd-party developers for additional apps. It’ll be interesting to see how quickly 3rd-party apps are able to adopt 90Hz functionality – especially when they’ve not been given access before the launch of the product.

Oculus Quest 2 works with the Oculus Insight tracking system and the newest in new wireless controllers. As such, this device does not require any outside tracking devices – just the headset and the controllers. These controllers also work with newly optimized controller tracking for increased efficiency and “delivering battery life that’s up to four times longer than Quest’s Touch controllers.”

Oculus Quest 2 was released with pre-orders from the Oculus store online as well as a number of Oculus retail partners. This device will be released to Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and GameStop in the USA. In the UK we’ll see the device at Currys PC World and FNAC Darty. The Oculus Quest 2 price at launch on pre-order was announced as $299, or $100 less than the launch price of the first Oculus Quest.