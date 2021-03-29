Obi-Wan Kenobi cast revealed as production kick-off is set

We’ve learned only a little bit about the Obi-Wan Kenobi live action series destined for Disney+, but today more details are surfacing. Not only are Disney and LucasFilm telling us when production is set to begin, but they’re announcing even more cast members beyond Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, who are reprising their roles of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader from the prequel trilogy.

Joining McGregor and Christensen will be Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie. None of the roles these actors are playing were revealed today, but that’s a fairly star-studded list of cast members nevertheless.

Production begins soon on Obi-Wan Kenobi, a special event series coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/9z49eW9Vgx — Star Wars (@starwars) March 29, 2021

LucasFilm also revealed today that Obi-Wan Kenobi, as the show is officially called, will begin shooting in April. No premiere date has been announced for the show yet, but with production beginning in April, we’re probably looking at the show going live early next year. Disney is referring to Obi-Wan Kenobi as a “special event” series, which means that this will be a miniseries, not an ongoing one like The Mandalorian.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is set 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. By this point, the Jedi have been all but wiped out by the Galactic Empire and Obi-Wan is in exile on the planet Tatooine, watching over a young Luke Skywalker from a afar.

We don’t know a whole lot about Obi-Wan’s time between Episode III and Episode IV, so this series should do something to fill that gap. We’ll let you know when more Disney reveals more about Obi-Wan Kenobi, so stay tuned for that.