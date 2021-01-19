NVIDIA SHIELD update adds PS5/Xbox Series X controller support

An update to all NVIDIA SHIELD TV devices this week made available a connection to next-gen gaming console controllers. This is not the ONLY feature the update adds, but it is by far the most significant. With this update, users will be able to connect an Xbox Series X/S wireless controller and/or PlayStation 5 Dual Sense controller to NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV for top-notch gaming hardware control in full effect.

Once NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV devices are updated to version 8.2.2 (the 27th software upgrade to NVIDIA SHIELD, if you’re looking all the way back to the first NVIDIA SHIELD TV (Android TV) device, you’ll be ready to roll. Once the update is loaded, connecting a next-gen controller is simple.

For a PlayStation DualSense controller, hold the PlayStation and Share/Clip button until the controller’s light pulses blue. Open Bluetooth pairing on SHIELD and seek said controller.

For an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S Wireless Controller, also open Bluetooth pairing on your NVIDIA SHIELD and seek thee said controller. The controller should appear on the list once you hold the pairing button for a sufficient amount of time (on said controller).

This update for NVIDIA SHIELD also delivers an option inside the smart TV device’s Advanced Sound Settings. This new setting will allow you to disable volume control notifications.

NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV’s latest update to version 8.2.2 adds Control4 home automation systems pairing abilities. To make this connection live, you’ll need to “contact your certified Control4 installer to add your SHIELD” to your system. Once connected, you’ll be able to use a Control4 remote or Control4 app to navigate NVIDIA SHIELD and “directly launch installed apps.”

As is generally the case, NVIDIA SHIELD TV version 8.2.2 includes “additional bug fixes” and enhancements unlisted. This update also adds the Android security patch for December 2020.