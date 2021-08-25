NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series restocks this week [UPDATE]

This week Best Buy announced they’d be restocking NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards at physical store locations. If you’re looking for a graphics card of the RTX variety, Best Buy’s release this week will require that you stop by a local Best Buy store to purchase said cards. The process begins in the morning of Thursday, August 26, 2021, and it’ll only be at a limited set of stores.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards will be released to certain Best Buy stores on August 26, 2021. Cards will become available for purchase at store opening time, at 8AM local time, and not a moment before! “Blue Shirts” at stores with stock will begin handing out “tickets” outside the store at approximately 7:30 AM local time on the morning of August 26, 2021.

Each ticket will give the holder “the opportunity to purchase a graphics card inside the store.” Individual stores have the potential to have stock of cards like NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 and Ti, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 and Ti, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090. Based on leaked stock listings, it would seem that each location will have between 100 and 200 units total.

UPDATE: The original Best Buy listing for this event was removed from the Best Buy site, so you’ll need to call your local Best Buy store to be sure they’ll be participating in the sale!

Individuals will only be able to purchase one graphics card (one per purchasing customer). Best Buy added a disclaimer for this release, suggesting that Best Buy stores have “complete discretion as to how and when tickets will be distributed.” They also added that “All customers with a ticket must enter the store when it opens.”

Customers will be “encouraged to wear face coverings” in the store, except where state or local government has mandated said coverings. Best Buy has masks available at their front door for anyone in need, and all Best Buy employees are currently required to wear masks at all times.