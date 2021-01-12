NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 laptops start at $1k

NVIDIA just revealed their first NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series laptop gpu family and their first associated laptop models, starting at $999 USD. This new series of laptops rolls with names very, very similar to their desktop relations, including the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 3070, and 3080 (all laptop GPUs). The first wave of laptops with these GPUs inside will be released starting on January 26, 2021.

NVIDIA claims that the GeForce RTX 3060 laptop GPU will be faster than laptops running the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER. Given the prices of laptops running that GPU, this should represent a SIGNIFICANT value. As NVIDIA suggests, the average laptop running an RTX 2080 SUPER costs around $2,500 USD. The starting price of a laptop running an RTX 3060 is approximately $999 USD.

RTX 3070 laptops start at around $1,299, and RTX 3080 laptops start at around $1,999 USD. NVIDIA suggested that RTX 3060 laptops will generally deliver 90 fps gaming with Ultra settings at 1080p. The equivalent for the other GPUs in the set make for some interesting comparisons:

• RTX 3060 laptop: 90fps, ultra settings at 1080p

• RTX 3070 laptop: 90fps, ultra settings at 1440p

• RTX 3080 laptop: 100+fps, ultra settings at 1440p

Well wait, you might be saying, why would I want to pay more for an RTX 3080 laptop if it’s only jamming 10 (or more) frames in per second? In addition to (up to) 16GB of G6 memory, the real difference comes in the games optimized for this collection of GPUS.

When you’re rolling with an RTX 3080 laptop GPU, games like Overwatch, Rainbow Six, Fortnite, and Valorant will be able to play at 240 frames per second. That’s assuming you’ve got a laptop with a display that can deliver that kind of performance.

All of the laptops with these RTX 30 GPUs will have Dynamic Boost 2.0, NVIDIA DLSS, WhisperMode 2.0, and Resizable BAR right out the gate. They’ll have access to NVIDIA Broadcast, NVIDIA Studio, NVIDIA Reflex, and control of the whole graphics environment with GeForce Experience.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX Series laptops will be released starting on January 26, 2021. Laptop makers like Acer, Alienware, ASUS, Gigabyte, HP, Lenovo, MSI, and Razer will have laptops in the first wave on January 26, if all goes according to plan. NVIDIA also noted that local OEM and system builder groups will have access to this series of laptop GPUs, including Aftershock, CyberPower PC, Digital Storm, Eluktronics, Falcon NW, Hasee, Maingear, Mechrevo, Mouse, Origin PC, PC Specialist, Scan, Schenker, Terrans Force and Thunderobot, and XOTIC PC.