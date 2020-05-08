NVIDIA GeForce Now expands with more than a dozen additional games

As promised, NVIDIA has returned with an expansion to its GeForce Now supported games list, adding more than a dozen additional titles to the young service. The additions are notable, including multiple popular games like Darksiders II and Hitman: Blood Money. With this expansion, GeForce Now is a tad closer to reaching its big support goal.

NVIDIA GeForce Now is a subscription cloud service that takes the (supported) games the subscriber already owns and makes them available on many of the user’s devices. The service had a rocky exit from beta earlier this year with multiple big game studios pulling their titles from the service. NVIDIA has been ironing out that issue and already offers support for many games.

In an update on April 20, NVIDIA said that more than 100 game developers were on board with GeForce Now, including big companies like Bandai Namco, Epic Games, Bungie, and more. NVIDIA hopes to make more than 1,500 of the most-played Steam games available on its cloud-streaming game service — so far, it has around thirty of them on its supported list, among others.

The company recently promised to regularly announce new additions to GeForce Now, something it is doing via posts on its community forums rather than through the platform’s blog. In its most recent update on the matter, NVIDIA said that the following 18 games are now supported by its game-streaming cloud service:

– Age of Conan: Unchained

– Blood Bowl: Legendary Edition

– Cube World

– Darksiders II

– Door Kickers: Action Squad

– EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 4.1 The Shadow of New Despair

– Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition – Steam

– Hitman: Blood Money

– King’s Bounty: Warriors of the North

– Sacred 2 Gold

– Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition

– STEINS;GATE

– Styx: Shards of Darkness

– The Guild II: Renaissance

– This Is the Police 2

– WORMS Armageddon

– WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship

– X3: Terran Conflict