NVIDIA GeForce Now adds new games in the face of publisher walkout

What should have been a milestone in the fledgling game streaming market turned into a rather controversial scene. NVIDIA’s GeForce Now, which has been in limited beta for months, finally opened up to everyone earlier this year. Unfortunately, misunderstandings and contracts caused some big-name publishers to withdraw from the service. NVIDIA, however, promised that it would add more games every week as a show of strength and it is keeping that promise with 17 new games added to its list today.

Few of these new titles, however, might not exactly be that interesting to some gamers. Of course, it covers a wide range of genres that may appeal to different kinds of gamers but if you’re looking for popular titles, you might walk away disappointed. That said, Goat Simulator and Surgeon Simulator do stand out as well as JRPG The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky SC.

Here’s the full list of those games that have just been added to GeForce NOW game streaming:

• ATOM RPG Trudograd (available now)

• Super Mega Baseball 3 (available now)

• Aven Colony

• Battlestar Galactica Deadlock

• Bomber Crew

• Children of Morta

• Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony

• Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition

• The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky SC

• Europa Universalis III Complete

• Goat Simulator

• The King of Fighters XIV

• Kingdom: New Lands

• Men of War: Assault Squad

• Party Hard

• Risen 2: Dark Waters

• Surgeon Simulator

• The Wild Eight

While Google’s Stadia relies heavily on its data center and cloud infrastructure, NVIDIA’s big boast with GeForce NOW revolves around the use of its latest and most powerful RTX GPUs as well as its “Game Ready” drivers that are optimized for each and every game the service offers. Ironically, GeForce NOW has been streaming games to Android phones far longer than Stadia has, which still has the Chromecast Ultra as its blessed “console”.

GeForce NOW’s issues, however, revolve more around PR and alliances with game publishers. Due to disagreements over contracts and distribution, many like Activision, Bethesda, and 2K Games have pulled out their games from NVIDIA’s catalog. The computer graphics tech giant did find an ardent supporter in Epic Games who has been very vocal about a more open PC gaming ecosystem to the point of antagonizing the likes of Microsoft and Google.