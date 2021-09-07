nubia RedMagic 6S Pro flaunts RGB cooling fan and transparent back

Almost all high-end smartphones are more than capable of handling the most demanding of mobile games. That even includes the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldables. That makes dedicated gaming smartphones almost superfluous unless you’re the type of mobile gamer that loves to flaunt that identity through your phone’s appearance. If you fit that bill, then nubia’s new RedMagic 6S Pro might be for you, and, fortunately, its gaming looks are more than just skin deep.

The guts of the RedMagic 6S Pro are clearly meant to take a trashing, with the Snapdragon 888+, yes the “plus” version, running the show, assisted by either 12 or 16 GB of RAM. The 6.8-inch FHD+ screen boasts a 165Hz refresh rate, though you’ll probably be hard-pressed to find content and games that take full advantage of that. It also has RedMagic’s Charge Separation mode that directly powers the device when plugged in, bypassing the battery to reduce heat generation while in use.

There will still be a lot of heat, of course, especially if used for its intended purpose. RedMagic has been putting tiny fans inside its gaming phones for a few generations now, but the RedMagic 6S Pro takes it up a notch by including RGB lighting that will probably delight gamers. That fan is also promised to run faster and quieter than before, improving thermal management without annoying your ears.

That said, the RGB-lit fan is really only visible with the RedMagic 6S Pro Ghost edition because of its transparent back. That edition is also only available in the highest configuration of 16GB RAM and 256GB of fast storage. PC gamers who want to take their favorite aesthetic on the go will probably be tempted to grab this phone.

Fortunately, nubia doesn’t price its phones as high as equivalent flagships. Available for pre-order on September 18 and shipping on September 27, the nubia RedMagic 6S Pro starts at $599 for the base 12GB RAM, 128GB storage, while the “normal” 16GB RAM, 256GB storage goes for $699. The transparent RedMagic 6S Pro: Ghost, on the other hand, will retail for $729.