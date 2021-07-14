Now we know how Battlefield 2042 cross-play and AI soldiers will work

Electronic Arts and DICE have already revealed a surprising amount about Battlefield 2042, and more is coming later this month during EA Play Live. In the meantime, the folks at EA have answered some questions about the game, revealing new details about cross-play and cross-progression in the process. Just as well, we’re learning some new things about how AI soldiers will work in the game.

These new tidbits of information came in the latest EA Answers blog post about Battlefield 2042. In that lengthy blog post, under the “Technical Playtest” heading, EA explains how cross-play will work in Battlefield 2042. In the finished game, EA says that Battlefield 2042 will support cross-play between PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. In addition, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players will be in a separate cross-play pool, ensuring that they play together but not with those on more advanced consoles.

In addition, we’ll also see cross-progression and cross-commerce in the game, allowing for unlocks and purchased content to persist between different versions of Battlefield 2042. Finally, EA notes that PC and console players can both out-opt from playing together, though, of course, this could lead to lower player numbers in the multiplayer games you play.

That actually brings us to the new information about AI soldiers. AI soldiers will be present in all aspects of the game – multiplayer, co-op, and solo play. EA says that in multiplayer, AI soldiers will be used to fill open spots in servers, though it does say that players will always have priority over AI soldiers. In co-op, you’ll be able to play with your friends against AI soldiers, while solo players can do the same thing (albeit in an online-only mode).

One important thing to keep in mind that you can’t opt-out of playing with AI soldiers, though there will be a cap on how many AI soldiers can exist in each match. AI soldiers won’t use traits or specialties, nor can they use the wingsuit, though they will call-in vehicles and capture objectives, so they sound like they’re still better than having an empty spot on the team.

We’re going to learn even more about Battlefield 2042 at EA Play Live on July 22nd. For now, though, you can check out the EA Answers blog post linked above for more on the game, including details on maps and vehicles.