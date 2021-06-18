Now there’s a Destiny toaster to go with your Xbox Series X mini-fridge

It seems that Microsoft isn’t the only company getting into the appliance game. Bungie is joining Microsoft in rolling out an appliance of its own, today opening up pre-orders for the official Destiny toaster. Destiny fans were promised that Bungie would look into offering a Destiny toaster last year after a fundraising live stream hit a certain donation goal, and now what was once a meme has become a reality.

While some Destiny fans will undoubtedly like to see the commitment to the meme, actually taking home one of these toasters will cost a fair amount of cash. The Destiny toaster is available on the Bungie Store for a hefty $84.99, and it’s safe to say that most people usually wouldn’t expect to spend nearly $100 on a toaster.

Get that bread, Guardian.

The Destiny Toaster is now available for pre-order on the Bungie Store. 🍞https://t.co/PkT7JDH9S7 pic.twitter.com/qQOashWywT — Bungie Store (@BungieStore) June 17, 2021

In any case, the two-slice Destiny toaster is themed after the Jotunn Fusion Rifle, featuring the same color scheme and the same insignia on the side. As a nice touch, it’ll toast the Destiny logo into your bread, though we do have to wonder how toasted the final product actually is after looking at these images on the Bungie Store.

Bungie says that 10% of the profits from the Destiny toaster will go to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and that everyone who buys it will get a free sandwich holder as well. Those who pre-order the toaster will also get a code for the “Burnt Edges” emblem in Destiny 2.

It’s actually been a big week for video game appliances, believe it or not. Not only do we have this Destiny toaster, but during the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase during E3 2021, Microsoft revealed that it’s actually making the Xbox Series X mini-fridge and will release it this holiday season. Bungie’s Destiny toaster will be shipping out around the same time, with the company saying that orders should ship in December 2021 or January 2022.