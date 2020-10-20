Not getting enough sleep may open the door to negative, intrusive thoughts

If you often struggle with unwanted negative or otherwise unpleasant thoughts, the reason may be due to poor sleep quality. That’s according to a new study from the University of York, which reports that sleep-deprived individuals are less capable of suppressing negative and unwanted thoughts compared to those who get enough sleep, potentially making existing psychiatric issues worse.

The new study involved 60 participants who were healthy and were tasked with associating portraits with either neutral scenes or negative scenes. The participants were then subjected to either a proper night of sleep or sleep deprivation. In this rested or sleep-deprived state, the participants were then shown the images of faces and instructed to suppress the thoughts they have related to the photos.

The sleep-deprived group found it harder to suppress the unwanted thoughts — and, unlike with the rested participants, the sleep-deprived subjects struggled to block out these intrusive thoughts even with practice.

In addition, the sleep-deprived group didn’t experience any sort of positive change in their perception of the negative scenes over time, as did the rested group. The findings underscore the importance of getting proper, healthy sleep for mental health, with the researchers noting that sleep deprivation may exacerbate the emotional issues and intrusive thoughts experienced with conditions like PTSD and OCD.

Dr. Marcus Harrington, the study’s lead author, explained: