Nokia Android 10 update schedule sees some delays

HMD Global has always prided itself on the vanilla Android experience it ships on its Nokia-branded phones. It has committed to sticking close to the Android One “flavor” on most of its models, shipping the trimmed down Android Go on a few of its most basic handsets. That said, its track record in actually pushing out those updates has been inconsistent at best and this news of further delays with the company’s Android 10 update won’t be doing it any favors in terms of public image.

Of course, these days it’s hard to blame anyone for delays, especially if they drop the dreaded “COVID-19” name to explain the situation. Some, however, might also point out that Android 10 was released to the public months before the outbreak was even discovered. That said, updates don’t happen instantly, even with the best intentions and with over a dozen Android One models so it’s not exactly surprising either.

The new schedule shared by HMD Global Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas basically pushes all remaining phones to the second quarter or between the first and second quarters. Only the Nokia 2.2 remains on schedule to receive the update but all the rest will have to wait until June at the latest. Priority is naturally being given to the “X.2” models with the Nokia 1 as the last recipient.

While we have taken all the steps to fight COVID-19, we still aim to be the fastest brand to update its portfolio to Android 10. Although our schedule changed a bit, we’re proud to announce a number of phones will be upgraded soon and excited to share our new roadmap: pic.twitter.com/nKEYSkI8Ow — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) March 11, 2020

To be fair to HMD, it was able to make good on its word and update the phones it promised before the year ended. That means that the Nokia 9 Pureview, 8.1, 7.1, 7 Plus, 6.1, and 6.1 Plus are now all running Android 10, more or less.

Android 10 updates might be the least of the company’s worries with regard to the COVID-19 situation. Delays in manufacturing and shipping could also cost it valuable time and money in launching new smartphones. It isn’t even known at this point when new Nokia smartphones will be announced at all.