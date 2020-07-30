Nokia 8.3 5G release date range given for USA launch

This week the folks at HMD Global (the home of Nokia phones) revealed the start of their plans for 5G hardware in North America. The first step on this roadmap, they said, was making the Nokia 8.3 5G available for purchase inside the United States. Part of this launch is making the claim that this device is “a global, future-proof Android smartphone that supports evolving 5G network deployments around the globe.”

The Nokia 8.3 is not entirely new. It was first revealed earlier this year, and has been launching in waves around the world ever since. The Nokia 8.3 with 5G connectivity was first teased by HMD Global during a Qualcomm reveal of the Snapdragon 690 with 5G connectivity in June of this year.

Congratulations @cristianoamon and the awesome team at @Qualcomm for the launch of #Snapdragon 690 Mobile Platform! We are excited to bring our Nokia Phones vision of a truly global, future proof 5G experience at an even more affordable price with this transformational platform! pic.twitter.com/yctqfE13sY — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) June 17, 2020

Above you’ll see Juho Sarvikas, who in June of 2020 was Chief Product Officer for HMD Global. As of this week, Sarvikas was named Vice President, North America, for HMD Global. His appointment as VP North America at HMD Global included a note about the launch of the Nokia 8.3 5G handset in the USA.

The Nokia 8.3 has, thus far, been released with a 6.81-inch FHD+ PureDisplay display panel with a 4500mAh battery under the hood. This device was released with Android 10 in at least one iteration last month, and will likely continue to launch with Android 10 in the near future. We do not yet know the pricing for this device in the USA, but it’ll have a release date of “Autumn”. That means some time between now and the end of November, more than likely.

With this device, the next wave for Nokia phones in the USA can begin. “As HMD Global works to deliver industry leading 5G devices, Sarvikas will lead the charge with a particular focus on expanding HMD’s prepaid and postpaid portfolio offering.” That comes straight from HMD Global, who’ve essentially confirmed that Nokia phones will appear in greater numbers in the United States in the very near future.