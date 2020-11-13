Nokia 6300 4G, 8000 4G bring candy bar phones to the Internet age

HMD Global didn’t just revive Nokia’s smartphone business, it revived the Finnish legend’s name in the feature phone market as well. The company has brought back from the dead some of Nokia’s most iconic designs to the point that it might also end up with the same dozens of not so memorable phones. Its latest batch tries to bring the candy bar phone design back into fashion by adding some 4G chops that at least make the Nokia 6300 4G and Nokia 8000 4G usable as social media handsets.

It’s definitely amusing to see HMD Global pretty much market the Nokia 6300 4G as a WhatsApp phone, or, to be more exact, its cheapest WhatsApp phone. Thanks to its 4G connectivity, which you can easily share by turning on the phone’s Wi-Fi Hotspot function, and low specs, the phone can have you chatting day in and day out for days.

The Nokia 8000 4G, on the other hand, gives credence to the phrase “looks can be deceiving.” Despite sharing the same polycarbonate shell as the Nokia 6300 4G, the glass-like paint job and metalized chrome midframe finish make it look more premium than it really is. This phone is particularly designed for looks and comfort, the latter delivered a 3D-curved key mat.

Despite being feature phones, both powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 with only 512 MB of RAM, these latest Nokia candy bar handsets are still able to partake in some features of their more sophisticated and more expensive smartphone cousins. Thanks to KaiOS, the phones have access to some apps like Facebook, YouTube, Google Maps, and even Google Assistant. You might not want to bother with their cameras, though, with the Nokia 6300 4G sporting only a VGA sensor while the Nokia 8000 4G gets a paltry 2MP camera.

Of course, the selling point for these phones is their price. The Nokia 6300 4G, available in Cyan Green, Light Charcoal, and Powder White, retails for only 49 EUR ($58) while the Nokia 8000 4G, which comes in shiny Onyx, Opal, Citrine, and Topaz, goes for 79 EUR ($93). Availability in markets outside Europe, including the US, has not yet been announced.