Nokia 5.4 leak points to yet another forgettable mid-range option

HMD Global has so far stuck to the spirit of the old Nokia. It has inundated the smartphone market with numerous models that are easy to forget or get confused about. That strategy, however, worked for Samsung as well as Motorola and HMD Global doesn’t seem to have any intention of stepping down like those two. Case in point is an upcoming Nokia 5.4 that sounds almost like this year’s Nokia 5.3 with only a few exceptions.

The Nokia 5.3 is admittedly a bit eye-catching. In a market that’s starting to be filled with phones that have large boxes on their backs, the Nokia 5.3’s large circular camera bump is almost refreshing. The Nokia 5.4 may still sport that design and still house four cameras, three of which remain the same 5MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth cameras. The only difference is that the main sensor has been upgraded from 13MP to 64MP while the front camera has been doubled to 16MP.

There are other differences between the Nokia 5.3 and this Nokia 5.4 leaked by MySmartPrice but they aren’t exactly upgrades. While the Nokia 5.3 ran on a Snapdragon 665, this upcoming successor will strangely take a small step down to a Snapdragon 662. The screen is also smaller, now 6.39 inches with a resolution of 1520×720. Whether it will have the same waterdrop notch as its predecessor is still unknown.

Much of the Nokia 5.4 remains the same compared to its predecessor, which means it still only has a 4,000 mAh battery that seems almost too modest these days, even on a mid-range phone. At least it will still have staples like a fingerprint scanner and, thankfully, a headphone jack.

There is no date leaked for the Nokia 5.4 but it wouldn’t be too far-fetched if it launched around March next year just as the Nokia 5.3 did. Colors for the phone supposedly include Blue and Purple, another small deviation from its 2020 version.