Nokia 5.4 debuts in Europe, US online store launched

HMD Global literally has dozens of Nokia phones littering the global market, just like the Finnish giant of old. Almost ironically but unsurprisingly, it hasn’t yet flooded the US market with those easy to forget models. It does have a few which you can get only through carriers or third-party retailers but it is now making it possible for US buyers to purchase a Nokia phone directly from HMD Global. Strangely enough, it doesn’t yet include the Nokia 5.4 that it just launched in Europe.

Admittedly, it’s not that easy to get all excited about the Nokia 5.4 in the first place, at least as far as the hardware goes. It runs on a Snapdragon 662 with 4 to 6 GB of RAM, a 6.39-inch HD+ screen, and four cameras in a circular bump on its back. It does have a massive 4,000 mAh battery which, for the specs, should last users almost two days of use. It helps that it isn’t capable of 5G connectivity anyway.

What the Nokia 5.4 has that few other Android phones have is the price and HMD Global’s two years of Android upgrades and three years of security fixes. It does launch with Android 10 but it promised to be ready for Android 11. Hopefully, that doesn’t count towards those two upgrades yet.

As for the price, the Nokia 5.4 will retail for 189 EUR, around $230, in European markets. Neither it nor the newly announced Nokia C1 Plus, however, are part of HMD Global’s US e-commerce store launch.

The online store does, however, offer the rest of the Nokia crew, including the likes of the Nokia 8.3 5G and even the Nokia 8 5G V UW that’s only compatible with Verizon’s network. This new online store for the US conveniently opens before the holiday shopping season, allowing consumers in the US to more easily get their hands on their choice of affordable Nokia-branded budget phones.