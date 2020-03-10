Nokia 5.3 leaks include “Oreo” camera bump, mid-range specs

Everyone’s going square or very large rectangles these days, at least as far as camera bumps on smartphones are concerned. Before that, however, Motorola introduced the world to a circular camera style, a legacy that HMD Global is apparently trying to continue. That design is coming to the manufacturer’s mid-range Nokia and, for better or for worse, the Nokia 5.3 going to look like some other Nokia phones before it.

Some on the Internet are apparently calling this the “Oreo” camera bump because of how it looks like the iconic cookie with four circles in a corner surrounding a fifth. According to the latest leak, four of these include a 16 MP main camera and presumably a 5 megapixel telephoto lens. There’s still some disagreement whether the depth sensor and macro camera will both be 2 megapixels or 8 megapixels.

The latest source of the leak, which also provided the photo of the Nokia 5.3 above, claims that the phone will run on a Snapdragon 665, neither the latest nor the greatest mid-range platform. It will run Android 10 at least and have a large 4,000 mAh battery.

The front may be less interesting than the back, sporting a 6.55-inch HD+ screen with a waterdrop notch. Color options will reportedly be Charcoal, Cyan Green, and, new to our ears, Sand. HMD Global might be playing up to users who prefer that their phones come in unconventional hues.

In the end, the Nokia 5.3 looks and even sounds like the company’s other mid-range phones, like the Nokia 7.2 and the Nokia 6.2. That is probably why Nokiapoweruser theorizes the latter is being phased out in favor of the Nokia 5.3, exchanging one potentially forgettable phone for another. The Nokia 5.3 phone may be unveiled soon, next week even, with a price tag close to $180.