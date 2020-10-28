No Man’s Sky next-gen upgrade – What Xbox Series X, PS5 and PC will get

There are a number of games that are getting next generation upgrades with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions, and today we learned that No Man’s Sky will be one of them. Not only is No Man’s Sky getting a next-gen upgrade, but the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 versions of these games will be available as these consoles launch. Existing owners of the game on either PS4 or Xbox One will get free upgrades to the next-gen versions as well.

No Man’s Sky developer Hello Games explains today that this next-gen upgrade will come with a number of new features. For instance, both console versions will offer “fuller worlds,” so players can expect to explore more detailed planets. The next-gen upgrade for No Man’s Sky will also introduce 32 player multiplayer, which hasn’t been available on consoles thus far.

The power of these new consoles will allow players to build larger bases than they could before, and the next-gen versions will also feature better draw distance, improved shadows, and improved lighting. Next-gen versions will be crossplay compatible with all other versions – including previous-gen versions – and players will be able to bring their saves forward when they upgrade to either the PS5 or Xbox Series X version of this games.

No Man's Sky: Next Generation Graphical upgrade on next gen, for High end PC players too. Save game transferring Free Day one PC, PS5, Series X/S Watch the trailer in 4K at 60 fpshttps://t.co/RPJV6F4gZG — Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) October 28, 2020

Hello Games says that the No Man’s Sky upgrade will support 4K resolution at 60fps on next-generation hardware, but console players aren’t the only ones getting a graphics upgrade. On Twitter, Hello Games boss Sean Murray confirmed that PC players will also be getting that graphics update, so those of us playing on PC have something to look forward to in the next generation as well.

You can check out some of the graphics improvements in the 4K trailer embedded above, but otherwise, look for this upgraded version of No Man’s Sky to drop on November 10th for Xbox Series X and November 12th for PlayStation 5.