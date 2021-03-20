No fully electric Porsche 911 is planned for the foreseeable future

Porsche is doing very well with its sports cars and SUVs. While the automaker expects to sell a lot of its fully electric Taycan sports cars, its most iconic model is the 911. There have been rumors swirling about a fully electric 911 sports car, but Porsche CEO Oliver Blume has poured cold water on that rumor. The Porsche executive says the automaker will continue to build the 911 with combustion engines.

Blume said in a recent interview that the 911 is an icon, and Porsche will continue to build with combustion engines. Presumably, that means keeping with the traditional flat-six. Blume also pointed out significant roadblocks if the automaker did decide to make a fully electric 911 sports car. After the engine was removed, turning it into an electric vehicle would raise significant packaging issues.

Because the 911 is a rear-engine sports car, a conversion to an electric vehicle would have both the weight of the electric motor in the rear and the battery as well. It would make the car very difficult to drive. The result, according to Blume, is that the 911 will continue to be a combustion-engine car for the remainder of this decade at least.

However, the 911 will be electrified and likely in this generation. The CEO said that the 911 is being considered for “very sporty hybridization.” Blume said that Porsche is already working on that concept, pointing to something similar to what was used in the 919. That vehicle used hybrid power to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans three times in a row.

In a nutshell, it’s likely that in this decade, the 911 will see a hybrid version but not a fully electric version. There are certainly some 911 buyers who want a fully electric vehicle, but it sounds like that won’t come until the next generation of the venerable sports car.