Nissan unveils 2021 Armada and 2021 Kicks

Nissan has unveiled new versions of two of its most popular SUVs, with the 2021 Armada full-size SUV and the 2021 Kicks compact crossover. The 2021 Armada is set to go on sale in January, with the 2021 Kicks hitting dealerships in February. The new Armada model has a new rugged exterior design and premium interior with a combination of strength and luxury.

Nissan says that the Armada has the largest touchscreen display in the class, measuring in at 12.3-inches. The vehicle supports wireless Apple CarPlay and has integrated Wi-Fi. The standard V-8 engine has 400 horsepower providing best-in-class 8500-pound maximum towing capacity. Other features include new LED headlights and taillights, new grille, new hood, new front fenders, and new front and rear bumpers.

The V-8 engine is paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission, and the vehicle is available with the enhanced Auto 4WD system that includes both 4HI and 4LO modes. The new vehicle also features an integrated trailer brake controller and tow hitch receiver as standard on SB, SL, and Platinum trims. A Midnight Edition Package is also available on the SL as an option. Both 2WD and 4WD versions are available in SV, SL, and Platinum grades, with the base S available later.

The 2021 Nissan Kicks gets enhanced exterior and interior styling for 2021. It gains a new “Double V-motion” front grille, bumper, LED headlights, and LED fog lights. Kicks also gets a new rear bumper, LED taillights, and new wheel designs. Three new colors are added for 2021, bringing the total to seven, along with three new two-tone paint schemes.

Inside the 2021 Kicks is a new available eight-inch touchscreen display, an additional USB Type-C, new seat materials and premium finishers, and a new available center console with armrest. Buyers can option the vehicle with a Bose Personal Plus audio system. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard along with NissanConnect Services. Kicks models use the same 1.6-liter four-cylinder producing 122 horsepower paired up with an Xtronic CVT transmission. The vehicle is rated for 31 MPG city, 36 MPG highway, and 33 MPG combined. The 2021 Kicks will come in S, SV, and SR trims.