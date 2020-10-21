Nissan Safety Shield 360 will be standard on ten models starting next year

Nissan has announced that it’s making its driver safety and assistant suite called Safety Shield 360 standard on ten different models starting in 2021. The automaker says that advanced driver assistance systems can significantly reduce crashes and help inexperienced teen drivers to be safer. Safety Shield 360 is a suite of six active safety technologies.

The six technologies include high beam assist that automatically switches between low and high beam headlights when a vehicle is detected ahead. Lane departure warning alerts drivers when they’re drifting from their lane with both visual and audible or haptic signals. Rear cross-traffic alert warns the drivers about approaching vehicles when they are reversing out of a parking spot.

Rear automatic braking helps the driver to detect a stationary object when backing up and can automatically apply the brakes to avoid a collision. Blindspot warning helps alert drivers when vehicles are in their blind spot when changing lanes. Automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection uses forward-facing radar and cameras to track vehicles and crossing pedestrians to provide drivers audible and visual warnings and apply the brake to avoid or reduce the severity of frontal impacts.

Nissan will make Safety Shield 360 standard in 2021 on the Sentra, LEAF, Maxima, Kicks, Rogue Sport, TITAN, and the new 2021 Rogue. Nissan plans to announce additional models in the coming months. With the safety suite standard, the all-new 2020 Sentra and 2021 Rogue have the most standard safety features in their respective classes.

Nissan’s Andy Christensen says that the addition of the safety technology on ten popular Nissan models is a big step forward. The extra protection will help young drivers to be safe while they get used to driving and being on busy roads.