Nissan prices updated 2021 Kicks

Nissan has announced that the new Kicks is now on sale across the US, starting at $19,500 for the Kicks S model. The next step up line is the Kicks SV, priced at $21,300. The third available model is the Kicks SR, priced at $21,940.

All of those MSRP’s are in addition to an $1150 destination and handling charge. Nissan is offering a new SR premium package for the 2021 Kicks. Only front-wheel-drive versions are available. Along with an updated exterior, the vehicles also have updated interior styling.

Buyers now get standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on all grades and NissanConnect Services, a suite of convenience and security features. Those features include an available Wi-Fi hotspot, remote vehicle commands, and safety features, including Automatic Collision Notification. The vehicles have a standard 7.0-inch touchscreen with an 8.0-inch color touchscreen on both SV and SR grades.

Nissan’s driver assistance and safety suite, Nissan Safety Shield 360, is also standard on all grades of the Kicks. The vehicles also include class-exclusive Rear Automatic Braking. Nissan also brags that all versions of the Kicks feature best-in-class fuel economy ratings with 31 MPG city, 36 MPG highway, and 33 MPG combined.

While Nissan has offered up the official starting prices for each of the three Kicks grades, it’s unclear how much the options will cost this time. Each vehicle does have three standard USB ports and an available USB Type-C for SV and SR grades. LED headlights are available, and their new seating and trim materials are offered inside the updated interiors.

SV and SR grades also now feature reared disc brakes. A new array of colors, including some two-tone combinations, are available. Power for all versions comes from a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine making 122 horsepower and 114 pound-foot of torque combined with an Xtronic CVT transmission.