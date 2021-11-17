Nissan opens reservations for the 2023 Ariya EV

One of the first commercially available electric vehicles came from Nissan with its Leaf EV. While the Leaf was one of the first electric vehicles from a major automotive manufacturer, it was overshadowed by EVs from other automakers that offered longer driving ranges. Nissan has a new all-electric crossover that will launch as a 2023 model called the Ariya. The automaker has now opened reservations for the 2023 Ariya electric crossover.

Nissan says the new EV is one of the most connected vehicles it has ever built. Those interested can use a special reservation portal to be among the first to own the electric vehicle. Initially, four Ariya models will be available to purchase, with each using a liquid-cooled 87 kWh lithium-ion battery. Each vehicle will be fitted with a CCS quick charge port, available ProPILOT Assist 2.0, and come standard with wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto.

Nissan Safety Shield 360 will also be standard on all versions of the vehicle. The 2023 Ariya will start at $45,950 for the Venture+ front-wheel-drive model. Nissan promises more details at a later date. To get those looking for a new EV to make a reservation, Nissan says the first 10,000 reservations made before January 31, 2022, will receive a free two-year EVgo membership and $500 in charging credits.

The vehicle promises an estimated driving range of up to 300 miles on a full charge, and Nissan says $500 driving credits could provide up to 5000 miles of driving. The base Venture+ will feature a 238 horsepower AC synchronous motor that produces 221 pound-foot of torque. The next step up is the Evolve+ front-wheel drive using the same motor with a 285 mile estimated driving range priced at $48,950.

Ariya Premier+ front-wheel-drive uses the same electric motor to provide up to 285 miles of driving range, priced at $53,450. The top-of-the-line model is the Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE AWD. It uses the e-4ORCE dual-motor all-wheel control system producing 389 horsepower and 442 pound-foot of torque. It has the same 87 kWh lithium-ion battery and promises a driving range of up to 265 miles. Pricing for the high-end model starts at $58,950.

Nissan says the Ariya Premier FWD is exclusively available to customers participating in the reservation program. The vehicle offers 19-inch aluminum wheels with a unique aero cover color treatment, illuminated Premier kickplates, and a Premium grade emblem. Nissan’s reservation system requires customers to make a $500 refundable deposit.

Once buyers choose their vehicle and make the deposit, they will have to choose an EV-certified Nissan dealer for the vehicle to be delivered to. Once the vehicle arrives at the dealership, the customer can complete the purchase online through Nissan@Home or at the dealership. Once the purchase is complete, the vehicle can be delivered directly to their home or picked up at the dealership.

Deliveries will begin in fall 2022 for the front-wheel-drive models. Customers choosing an all-wheel-drive model will see deliveries begin in late fall of 2022. It’s not clear why exactly Ariya versions lose driving range as they climb up the model ladder. The all-wheel-drive version loses driving range because it has dual motors. Presumably, after the Venture+, the other front-wheel-drive versions of the EV give up driving range in exchange for creature comforts inside the vehicle.

